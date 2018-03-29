Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Menzies (right) replaces Matt Smith in the role of Prince Philip

The Queen has found her prince for the next series of The Crown.

Former Game of Thrones and Outlander actor Tobias Menzies will star as Prince Philip in the Netflix show, opposite Olivia Colman as the Queen.

He takes over from Matt Smith and will portray the Duke of Edinburgh from the 1960s to 1980s.

The 44-year-old actor, who played Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, is expected to be seen in the royal role from next year.

It's understood that he has signed up for seasons three and four of The Crown, with the cast changes allowing the characters to be seen as they age.

Colman signed up to play Queen Elizabeth II in January, replacing Claire Foy.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Foy and Smith play the young Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Menzies has already starred opposite Colman in The Night Manager, playing Geoffrey Dromgoole.

His Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe was among the first to congratulate him for the new role, saying she was "so excited" to hear the news.

It was reported that Paul Bettany had withdrawn from talks to play Prince Philip earlier this year, while Hugh Laurie had recently been rumoured to be in the running.

Other casting is yet to be announced - but Helena Bonham Carter has been tipped to take over the role of Princess Margaret.

Vanessa Kirby, who currently plays the Queen's sister, appeared to confirm the news by posting an Instagram picture of her alongside Bonham Carter, with the caption "honoured".

The Crown recently hit the headlines when it was revealed Smith was paid more than Foy, who won a Golden Globe for her performance, for the first two series.

Production company Left Bank Pictures apologised to both stars - who said they were not aware of each other's pay.

Shakespeare role

Menzies starred as the groom at the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones, the event that saw much of the Stark family massacred.

In time travel drama Outlander he plays 20th Century character Frank Randall, as well as his 18th Century ancestor Jonathan Randall.

Other roles include an appearance in Bond film Casino Royale, as M's assistant Villiers. He will be seen in new BBC drama King Lear later this year, alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

