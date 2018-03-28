Image copyright PA Image caption Zelda Perkins worked for Weinstein's Miramax Films in the UK in the 1990s

An ex-assistant of Harvey Weinstein has said she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement [NDA] that was "morally lacking on every level", she has told a House of Commons committee.

"You can't have an agreement covering up criminality," Zelda Perkins told MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee.

Ms Perkins said she had left her job at Weinstein's company Miramax after he tried to rape a colleague.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of "non-consensual sexual contact".

He, Miramax and the company's owner Disney were invited to give evidence to the committee, but declined.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Weinstein has denied all allegations of rape and sexual harassment

Ms Perkins said she felt "pressure" to sign the NDA and had been "unhappy with the entire process".

She said she had tried to make sure the agreement contained restrictions on Weinstein's future conduct, but that they were not subsequently enforced.

"Essentially we were defrauded," she told the committee, which is conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace.

"We signed that agreement with the belief that Miramax and Harvey Weinstein would uphold their obligations."

Ms Perkins, who worked for Weinstein's Miramax Films in the UK in the 1990s, is calling for scrutiny on how NDAs were used.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.