Image copyright Reuters Image caption John Bailey took over the Academy in August 2017

The organisation that runs the Oscars has said its president will face no further action after being accused of sexual harassment.

The allegation against John Bailey was investigated by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (Ampas).

Bailey was accused of touching a woman inappropriately more than 10 years ago.

But the Academy said its membership and administration committee had "unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter".

It added: "The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the board, which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains president of the Academy."

Claim taken 'very seriously'

The Academy said it had taken the claim "very seriously", that it was "aware of the rights of both the claimant and the accused" and that it had consulted "outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment".

The statement came days after the 75-year-old cinematographer sent a memo to staff denying the allegation.

According to Variety, he wrote: "I am alleged to have attempted to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen."

Bailey has worked on such films as American Gigolo, The Big Chill and Groundhog Day and was awarded the American Society of Cinematographers lifetime achievement award in 2015.

He was elected the Academy's president for a four-year term in August 2017, shortly before the first high-profile allegations about Hollywood abuse emerged.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.