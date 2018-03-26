Image copyright PA Image caption Cheryl has worked for Simon Cowell's Syco before as part of the X Factor judging panel.

Simon Cowell's entertainment company is teaming up with the BBC for the first time for a new dance contest.

Saturday night talent show The Greatest Dancer is being produced by Syco, which is behind ITV hits The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, and Thames.

It will see dancers from all different genres compete for the title of the best dancer in the UK.

The show could see former X Factor judge Cheryl return to prime-time TV after taking part in the pilot.

Alesha Dixon, who is a judge on Britain's Got Talent, and Jordan Banjo, from dance group Diversity, could also be involved in the BBC One series after hosting the run-through last month.

'Unsung heroes'

Kate Phillips, the BBC's entertainment commissioner, said: "The BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance.

"By launching The Greatest Dancer we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine.

"I can't wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation's unsung dance heroes."

Image copyright PA Image caption Alesha Dixon is also a judge on Britain's Got Talent, which is produced by Syco.

The BBC has commissioned eight episodes of the show, which is open to dancers from every discipline, including ballet, jazz, hip hop and Bollywood.

As well as Cheryl, the coaching panel could also include Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, as they took part in the pilot.

The presenting and coaching line-up is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cheryl last acted as an X Factor judge in 2015

Nigel Hall, global head of television for Syco Entertainment, told the BBC: "The auditions for the pilot episode saw some of the most jaw-dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions I've ever seen on a dance show.

"There are some spectacular moments and we are beyond thrilled to have secured this commission over fierce competition.

"We look forward to working with the BBC team on something just a little bit special."

