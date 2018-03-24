The BBC's Sport Relief event had raised £38,195,278m for charitable causes by the end of its live TV show.

The programme included celebrity boxing matches, a 12-hour five-a-side game and a special version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The fundraising marathon, which raised more than £55m when it was last held in 2016, helps vulnerable people in the UK and around the world.

Show hosts included Claudia Winkleman, Freddie Flintoff and Ore Oduba.

"Sport Relief is always a really special night and this evening, once again, we've seen the public show just how generous they are," said another of the presenters, Davina McCall.

Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Murray had to take part in a quiz in the middle of the night

One segment involved two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray being surprised by comedian Michael McIntyre in the middle of the night as he barged into his hotel room.

The tennis player, 30, then had to play Midnight Gameshow - which involved being tested on his knowledge of Spice Girls' lyrics with Ginger Spice Geri Horner perched on his bed.

Image caption Helen Skelton faced Camilla Thurlow in Celebrity Boxing

The BBC won an Oxford v Cambridge style-boat race with ITV and presenter Helen Skelton beat Love Island's Camilla Thurlow in a boxing match.

Also taking part in "celebrity boxing" were former footballer Wayne Bridge, Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt and The Saturdays' Vanessa White.

Image caption Karen Clifton and David Ginola were paired together for Strictly

Footballers Alex Scott, Chris Kamara and David Ginola battled it out in the Strictly Come Dancing special.

FA Women's Super League player Alex Scott and her partner, Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev were announced Strictly champions.

Throughout the evening actors including Cuba Gooding Jr. and David Tennant urged viewers to donate to causes in the UK and overseas.

During the show it was announced that BBC Radio One DJ Greg James had raised £1,090,522 for Sport Relief by cycling the UK's three highest mountains and the distances between them.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones and a group of mums helped raise over £790,000 by undertaking various endeavours including swimming in Loch Ness.

The show, broadcast live from Salford, also featured a sketch showing John Bishop on a mission to help England win the World Cup.

The programme was the culmination of a week of events taking place around the country.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.