Image copyright PA

Suzuki has axed TV adverts featuring Ant and Dec after Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving.

The car firm will still sponsor the last two episodes of the series of Saturday Night Takeaway, but the duo will not appear in its commercials.

"No further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki's endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end," the company said in a statement.

Mr McPartlin was charged following a collision in London on Sunday.

His publicist subsequently confirmed that he would be taking time off from his TV commitments "for the foreseeable future" and would seek further treatment.

This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled as a result.

The Suzuki statement said: "We agree with ITV and Ant & Dec that it was the correct decision not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

"As a car brand, we recognise the seriousness of Ant's charge. We completely support Ant's decision to seek treatment.

"Suzuki will however continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway with our current idents.

"Suzuki very much supports Dec and ITV's decision to broadcast the shows and as headline sponsors we also want to support the competition winners who have won places on the Plane to Florida for the series finale."

The final two episodes of the programme, which will air on 31 March and 7 April, will now be presented solo by Declan Donnelly.

Suzuki's deal with Ant and Dec saw it sponsor Saturday Night Takeaway, and Takeaway's production teams and writers also produced ads featuring the duo for Suzuki.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.