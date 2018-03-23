Image copyright Reuters Image caption Anton Yelchin played Chekov in three Star Trek films

The parents of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin have settled their legal case against the makers of his car, which rolled downhill and killed him in 2016.

Gary Dordick, the lawyer for Yelchin's parents, said the money would go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation. The amount hasn't been disclosed.

The money will also help fund a documentary about Yelchin's life.

The actor was born in Russia and played Chekov in the rebooted Star Trek films released in 2009 and 2013.

He died when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee pinned him against a concrete mailbox at his LA house in June 2016.

His parents filed a wrongful death case against Fiat Chrysler in August that year, saying the gear changer was defective.

In April 2016, the company had recalled 1.1 million vehicles across the world because of concerns that they could roll away after drivers exit.

'Deepest sympathies'

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the fault was related to the design of the cars' automatic transmission gear shifts.

Fiat Chrysler said the company was pleased to reach an amicable resolution and that the details were confidential.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss," it said.

Yelchin appeared in nearly 50 films including Alpha Dog, Terminator Salvation and the critically acclaimed 2016 neo-Nazi thriller Green Room.

The foundation that was set up in his name helps young people facing career challenges in the arts due to illness or disability.

