Spice Girls to play animated superheros
- 23 March 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... its all about New Music Friday with new tracks from Shawn Mendes, George Ezra and Sia, plus country-folk star Courtney Marie Andrews talks about how mental health has shaped her new album, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody explains how he conquered his demons and reports the Spice Girls will star in an animated superhero movie.
