Image caption Breathing new life into The Generation Game - Sue and Mel

"A food blender, a toaster, a cuddly toy!" Classic 1970s game show The Generation Game is back with former Bake Off stars Mel and Sue at the helm.

Originally hosted by Sir Bruce Forsyth, and later by Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson, the first of two episodes will be shown on Easter Sunday.

The latest revival will feature guest stars including Basil Brush - along with the conveyor belt, of course.

The BBC One show will combine aspects of the original series with new games.

If you're too young to remember, here's what to expect:

Contestants - four families - compete in a series of challenges, often helped by star guests.

Image caption Sir Bruce and former wife Anthea Redfern were the original faces on the show, which was based on a Dutch format

Classic challenges which have been retained include cake icing, pottery and plate spinning. And sausage-making.

A few more modern tasks have been added this time round, such as Bollywood dancing.

Quiz show host Richard Osman, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Johnny Vegas and Danny Dyer will be making appearances alongside some other surprise special guests.

But what you really need to know about is the conveyor belt - so, one or two members of the winning team watch prizes pass on a conveyor belt and win as many as they can recall once all the prizes have gone past.

Episodes cut

Prizes generally included household items like kettles, toasters and that 70s classic - the fondue set. But there was always a cuddly toy featured, which was a firm favourite with younger members of the audience.

The date of the second episode has not yet been confirmed.

When the vintage game show's return was announced last year, the BBC said it would have a four-episode run.

"During the production process it's not unusual for a new series to change length as the format evolves," said the BBC in a statement.

"We've got a brilliant show for audiences on BBC One this spring."

