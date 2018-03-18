It's been a busy - and sad - week in the world of entertainment. Here's a rundown of some of the stories we covered, the people we spoke to and the stars we lost.

The week began with the news that legendary comedian Sir Ken Dodd had died at the age of 90.

Known for his lengthy stand-up shows, protruding teeth and surreal catchphrases, he was one of Britain's most popular and recognisable entertainers.

Sir Paul McCartney, David Walliams, Sandi Toksvig and Pam Ayres were among many celebrities to pay tribute to the self-styled Squire of Knotty Ash.

Sir Paul spoke for many when he said he and his fellow Beatles "always ended up in tears of laughter" whenever their paths crossed.

This was also the week we said goodbye to comedian Jim Bowen, loved by millions for presenting darts-based game show Bullseye.

You can't beat a bit of Bully, as the Lancashire native demonstrated for 14 years at the helm of the viewers' favourite.

On Thursday, Strictly Come Dancing fans learned that professional dancing couple Kevin and Karen Clifton have separated after three years of marriage.

But the pair confirmed they will still be touring the UK together later this year.

Alexandra Burke made her own contribution to Strictly last year and will be embarking on a tour herself in 2018.

Yet that hasn't stopped her being on the brunt of some harsh criticism of late - something she told the BBC was down to the way the British confuse confidence with arrogance.

Showbiz reporter Lucy Ford had a surprise for Reese Witherspoon this week - a 15,000-word university dissertation on Legally Blonde.

Lucy's video of her presenting Reese with the document - tied with pink ribbon and pre-scented - soon went viral. "It was a really sweet moment," she told the BBC.

She's been providing traffic news on BBC Radio 2 for 18 years, but Lynn Bowles has some news of her own for the station's listeners this week.

"I'm afraid I'm going to be leaving Radio 2," she told Ken Bruce, going on to reveal that she will make her final appearance on 29 March.

Katy Perry faced a backlash after footage was aired of her kissing a 19-year-old during his audition for American Idol.

Benjamin Glaze said the experience made him "uncomfortable" and that he had hoped to save his first kiss for his first relationship.

Finally, it was reported that Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film after the Oscar-winning film-maker revealed he was working on a script with regular collaborator John Hodge.

Eon Productions have yet to confirm the news. Daniel Craig will return as 007 in the currently untitled film, which is set for release in November 2019.

