Ava DuVernay 'to direct superhero film'

Ava DuVernay began her career making music documentaries

Ava DuVernay, director of Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, is in talks to direct a superhero film based on DC Comics characters, according to reports.

DuVernay, whose other films include the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th, has been linked to The New Gods, based on a comic book created by Jack Kirby.

DuVernay seemed to confirm the news by posting a photo of Kirby on Twitter.

The New Gods would be the second major superhero film directed by a woman, after Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman.

Jenkins, who is currently working on that film's sequel, revealed this week she attended A Wrinkle in Time's London premiere.

Last year DuVernay named Big Barda, a female warrior from Apokolips, as her favourite superhero.

Launched in 1970, The New Gods depicts a mythical conflict between the inhabitants of twin planets named New Genesis and Apokolips.

Last year DuVernay named Big Barda, a female warrior from Apokolips, as her favourite superhero.

A Wrinkle in Time, a fantasy starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, is the first film with a budget of more than $100m (£71.5m) to have a black female director.

The film, which had its London premiere earlier this week, is currently the second biggest film at the North American box office, behind Black Panther.

