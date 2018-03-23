Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brooke Kinsella set up a knife crime charity in her brother's name

Former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella is to work with the soap on a storyline about knife crime, 10 years after her brother was stabbed to death.

Ben Kinsella was killed by three youths on a London street in 2008.

The new plot will see Shakil, played by Shaheen Jafargholi, and Keegan, played by Zack Morris, attacked.

"I commend the EastEnders team for choosing this storyline to portray the realities of knife crime," said Brooke, who played Kelly Taylor from 2001-2004.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ben Kinsella was stabbed to death in June 2008

A spokesman for the show said viewers would see the "wide reaching ramifications of knife crime... as everyone attempts to comprehend the gravity of what has happened on their doorstep".

Kinsella started the Ben Kinsella Trust to educate young people on the dangers of carrying knives after her brother was fatally stabbed.

Image caption Shaheen Jafargholi plays Shakil Kazemi

"It is now 10 years since we lost Ben to this horrific crime and it is impossible to put into words how Ben's murder has affected my family," the actress said.

"With knife crime on the increase, it is vitally important that we help people understand its lasting impact.

"Carrying a knife won't protect you, it won't give you status, harming or stabbing someone isn't a trivial act. It simply destroys lives forever. We need to do more to help people understand this, especially young people."

