Gumball and Duggee win animation awards

Image copyright Cartoon Network Image caption The Amazing World of Gumball airs on the Cartoon Network

Hey Duggee and The Amazing World of Gumball were among the top winners at the British Animation Awards.

Gumball - a quirky series about a blue cat and his family - picked up the best children's series award.

It also won the children's choice award and one of its stars, Teresa Gallagher, won best voice performance.

Fresh from being nominated at the Oscars, Revolting Rhymes - an adaptation of Roald Dahl's book - won best long form animation.

The animation, by Magic Light Pictures, had been up for best animated short at the Academy Awards.

The Amazing World of Gumball won its awards for an episode called The Copycats, about a doppelganger family that Gumball meets.

Gallagher won her award for her work on a separate episode, called The Choices.

Hey Duggee was named best preschool series for an episode called The Tadpole Bridge.

The British Animation Awards (BAAs) are held every two years. Gumball was also named best children's series in 2016.

Image copyright BBC/Studio A.K.A Image caption The popular CBeebies cartoon Hey Duggee is voiced by Alexander Armstrong

In the music video category, Strange Beast won the main prize for Leap of Faith by Mr Jukes.

Katie Melua's Perfect World won its producers, Sulkybunny, the public choice award for favourite music video.

BAA director Jayne Pilling said: "Once again the standard of entries for the British Animation Awards has been incredibly high and gave the various category judging panels a real headache.

"It's great to see such an eclectic mix of animations winning, which showcases the amazing depth of creativity and innovation in the British animation industry."

The awards took place at BFI Southbank in London on Thursday.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.