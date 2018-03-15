Katy Perry kissed a guy and he didn't like it
15 March 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Katy Perry is criticised for kissing an American Idol contestant on the lips. Plus musicians including Katy, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher and Garbage back the anti-gun school walkout in the US and there's lots of new music videos too from the likes of Arcade Fire and Spinal Tap's moustachioed bassist Derek Smalls.
