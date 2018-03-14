ITN reveals 20% gender pay gap

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Bradby is the main host of ITV's evening news

ITN, which makes news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, pays men an average of 19.6% more than women.

That is larger than the national average pay gap of 17.4%. When it comes to bonus payments, the gap is 77.2%.

The company said 17 of its 20 top earners are men.

ITN CEO John Hardie said the gap was "mainly caused by having fewer women than men in senior leadership roles and we know that we have to work even harder to address this".

Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman said the figures showed "just how pervasive inequality is".

The company announced a series of measures to improve the picture, including reducing the overall pay gap by 50% over the next five years.

It also said it would make sure half of the 20 top earners roles would be occupied by women within five years.

