Eminem takes aim at NRA during music awards
- 12 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Bono is "furious" over allegations of bullying at his ONE charity, Ed Sheeran is among winners at the iHeart Radio music awards, where Eminem attacks the NRA, and country star Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Dublin. Plus, Elton John pays tribute to the NME, Rihanna proves she's one in two billion and there's a Delicate new music video from Taylor Swift.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.