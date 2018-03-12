Eminem takes aim at NRA during music awards

Image copyright Kevin Winter

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Bono is "furious" over allegations of bullying at his ONE charity, Ed Sheeran is among winners at the iHeart Radio music awards, where Eminem attacks the NRA, and country star Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Dublin. Plus, Elton John pays tribute to the NME, Rihanna proves she's one in two billion and there's a Delicate new music video from Taylor Swift.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.