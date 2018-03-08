Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 8 March

  • 8 March 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... musicians mark International Women's Day, Liam Gallagher joins is brother Noel as a BBC Music Biggest Weekend headliner, The Cranberries will go ahead with a new album following the death of Dolores O'Riordan plus new music from Years & Years.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.

More on this story