One gown is never enough at the Academy Awards, especially for those stars who followed the ceremony with a visit to Vanity Fair's post-awards shindig.

Here are the contrasting looks chosen by seven A-listers on Sunday - plus one who managed to find three dresses for the occasion.

Image copyright Getty Images

Britain's Emily Blunt was demureness personified at the ceremony in a powder blue gown with a high collar, puffy sleeves and a regal train.

By the time she rocked up at the Vanity Fair party, though, she'd traded it for a figure-hugging gold number with floral and avian detailing.

Image copyright Reuters/Getty Images

The sequins and tassles of her Givenchy gown ensured Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot sparkled on the red carpet. Her post-show frock also twinkled, though this one came with a daring thigh slash and an ever more plunging neckline.

Image copyright Getty Images/Reuters

Salma Hayek made a bold statement at the ceremony with a tiered purple gown topped with elaborate crystal chain mail. The eccentricity continued afterwards with a pink Gucci gown customised by Harlem designer Dapper Dan.

Image copyright Reuters/Getty Images

Best supporting actress winner Allison Janney rocked it in red in a Reem Acra gown with carpet-caressing angel sleeves. The I, Tonya star remained a scarlet woman at the Vanity Fair party... from the waist down at least.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Margot Robbie looked ready to walk down the aisle in a Chanel Haute Couture gown she reportedly mended herself when one of its arm straps broke.

That got traded at the Vanity Fair event for an intricately detailed ivory number with a sheer overlay, topped off by a sparkly globe-shaped purse.

Image copyright Reuters/PA

Emma Stone, last year's best actress winner, returned to the Oscars in a silk Louis Vuitton blazer adorned with a bright pink sash. A few hours later, she reappeared in a yellow and grey mini-dress.

Image copyright Getty Images

Zendaya, star of The Greatest Showman, seemed to have a circus tent in mind with this off-the-shoulder chocolate creation. The fishtail gown she wore at the Vanity Fair event was considerably more flattering to the 21-year-old's figure.

Image copyright Getty Images

Finally, here's Grammy-winning singer turned Oscar-nominated actress Mary J Blige showing us how it's done in shimmering white, voluptuous red and glorious gold. Because sometimes, even TWO dresses aren't enough.

