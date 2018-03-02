Oscars quiz: How do these films score on gender?
- 2 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Picture credits: Getty Images, AFP, Hulton Archive
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter