Music News LIVE: 28 February

  • 28 February 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... the Spice Girls best get new hats as they've been 'invited to the royal wedding' says Mel B, Robbie Williams discusses his mental health battles, Mercury Prize-winners Gomez prepare the 20th anniversary re-release of their winning album and Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts questions David Bowie's legacy as a musical genius.

