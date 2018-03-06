Image copyright Reuter/AFP/Getty

The Academy Awards are over for another year and the winners are floating on a wave of fuzzy glory.

But time and star status wait for no one - even holders of a shiny gold Oscar.

To capitalise on the public and movie moguls' interest, the winning stars need to get back to work to keep themselves on the screen, big or small.

Here's what we can look forward to from the triumphant actors, actresses and director in the not too distant future .

Gary Oldman

Image copyright Getty Images

Won: Best actor for Darkest Hour

How many Oscars is that now? One

So what's next? Hunter Killer

What is it? A US naval action thriller, based on the 2012 novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace.

Who co-stars and directs? Gerard Butler, best known for 300, stars alongside Oldman. Both play naval officers aboard a US nuclear submarine. The relatively unknown Donovan Marsh is at the helm.

When will it be in cinemas? At the moment, there is no release date for either the UK or the US. But it did come out in Turkey and Brazil at the end of last year.

Frances McDormand

Image copyright Getty Images

Won: Best actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

How many Oscars is that now? Two. The first was for Fargo in 1997.

So what's next? Animated canine movie Isle of Dogs, set in a futuristic Japan. McDormand voices the Japanese city of Megasaki's news translator.

What's it about? Isle of Dogs is the story of 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi, the ward of the corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When the mayor exiles all the dogs from the city to a vast wasteland, Atari sets off on an adventure to find his own pet Spots.

Who co-stars and directs? Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Edward Norton and Scarlett Johanssen are among the other voice stars. The project is led by Wes Anderson, director of The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

When will it be in cinemas? It's out in the US on 23 March and in the UK on 30 March.

Guillermo del Toro

Image copyright Getty Images

Won: Best director for The Shape of Water

How many Oscars is that now? Two, as The Shape of Water also won best film.

Previously best known for: Pan's Labyrinth

So what's next? Del Toro is supposed to be making a documentary about fellow director Michael Mann. (Del Toro is a big fan.) On the feature side, he is also supposed to be adding his unique twist to the classic fairy story Pinocchio.

What are they about? Michael Mann is the director behind films such as The Last of the Mohicans, Collateral and Heat. Pinocchio is the story of a wooden boy puppet who unwisely tells fibs and, when he does, grows a rather long nose.

Who stars? Er, Michael Mann. And an unknown cast, either real or animated or both, for Pinocchio.

When will it be in cinemas? Both are at the "ideas" stage at the moment, according to del Toro's publicist.

Allison Janney

Image copyright Getty Images

Won: Best supporting actress for I, Tonya

How many Oscars is that now?: One

So what's next? There are no (publicised) films on the cards, but Janney can be seen in US comedy series Mom, now in its fifth season.

What's it about? A newly sober single mother trying to pull her life together while dealing with her wayward mother.

Who co-stars and directs? Anna Faris is Janney's sidekick, playing daughter Christy to Janney's mom Bonnie. The director is James Widdoes, who's probably best known for acting in the 1978 film National Lampoon's Animal House.

When will it be on screen?: Season five is showing in the US on CBS. The show can also be seen on RTE in Ireland. There are no plans to show more on UK television at the moment, but the show can be watched on Amazon.

Sam Rockwell

Image copyright Getty Images

Won: Best supporting actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

How many Oscars is that now?: One

So what's next? Two films are currently in production: Woman Walks Ahead and Blue Iguana.

What's it about? Woman Walks Ahead tells the story of Catherine Weldon, a US portrait painter in the 1890s. Blue Iguana is billed as a comedy about Eddie and Paul, ex-convicts who lead dead-end lives until a female stranger makes them an offer they can't refuse.

Who co-stars and directs? Woman Walks Ahead stars Jessica Chastain and is directed by Susanna White, best known for her work on the TV series Parade's End, Jane Eyre and Bleak House.

Blue Iguana co-stars Ben Schwartz and Amanda Donohoe and is directed by Hadi Hajaig.

When will they be in cinemas? Both are out in the US later this year. Other countries have yet to buy the distribution rights.

