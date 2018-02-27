Image copyright Variety Image caption Streisand with Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett

Barbra Streisand has revealed that her two puppies, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, are actually clones.

The world has clearly moved on from Dolly the Sheep, as more than memories of Streisand's beloved dog Samantha live on.

Before the Coton de Tulear died in 2017, cells were taken from her mouth and stomach.

Despite the puppies being clones, their owner insists "they have different personalities".

"I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have [Samantha's] brown eyes and seriousness," she told Variety.

Streisand also has a third dog, named Miss Fanny after Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

Miss Fanny is a distant cousin of Samantha's, so it's furry much a family affair for Streisand and her pet pooches.

The renowned singer and actress isn't the only person to have cloned their pets.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg had their Jack Russell terrier cloned.

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller love their Jack Russell terrier Shannon so much that they paid a reported $100,000 to have her cloned in 2016.

A Korean company cloned Shannon's DNA and a representative for Diller confirmed to the New York Post that two new puppy clones were created, called Deena and Evita.

Simon Cowell also reportedly considered the procedure in 2015 after the first dog in Britain was cloned.

According to the Daily Mirror, he had plans to clone his Yorkshire Terriers, Squiddly and Diddly.

It is not known if the procedure actually took place.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.