Rolling Stones to tour UK in 2018

It's enough to make a grown man cry: The Rolling Stones are starting up their first UK tour since 2006.

Mick, Keith and the band will play five stadium dates as part of their No Filter tour this May and June.

"It's such a joy to play with this band," said Keith Richards. "We're only just getting started really."

The band last played the UK five years ago, with headline performances at Glastonbury and the BST Festival, but they haven't toured here for 12 years.

They promised to play hits including Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Tumbling Dice and Brown Sugar - but said each night would feature "a couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs".

The group kick off the European leg of their tour at Dublin's Croke Park on 17 May, before playing the London Stadium on 22 May.

Other dates include Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and London's Twickenham Stadium.

"We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer," said Mick Jagger. "It's always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while."

"The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together," added drummer Charlie Watts. "The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts."

The band broke box office records on their 2017 European tour, with box office receipts of up to $11.7 million (£8.3 million).

Four of the dates - in Germany, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands - became the highest-grossing concert in that country's history.

Prices for the 2018 tour have yet to be revealed, but the cheapest seats for last year's tour started at €99 (£86).

Fan club members can buy tickets for the UK dates from Tuesday 27 February, with the general sale starting on Friday.

