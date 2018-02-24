It's been a busy week in the world of film, music and entertainment.

Here's a round-up of some of the biggest stories from the last seven days, just in case they passed you by.

Image copyright PA

Guests at last Sunday's Bafta Film Awards showed their support for the Time's Up and Me Too campaigns by wearing black and sending messages from the stage.

Virtually all the stars at the London ceremony were in black and some were accompanied by rights campaigners.

One of the few in a colourful dress was best actress winner Frances McDormand - but she told the ceremony: "I stand in full solidarity with my sisters."

Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Then, on Wednesday, many music stars turned up to the Brit Awards wearing or carrying white roses as a mark of support for the Time's Up and Me Too movements.

Dua Lipa, who had five nominations, and Ed Sheeran, who was up for four awards, were among those who displayed roses.

But Paloma Faith told BBC News: "The only thing I'm upset about tonight is not more men carrying white roses. I think they should have."

Image copyright PA

At the Brits ceremony itself, south London grime superstar Stormzy beat Ed Sheeran to the main prizes in a surprise result.

Stormzy, who seemed overwhelmed when he won best British male and best British album for Gang Signs and Prayer, also closed the show and criticised the prime minister's handling of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Sheeran didn't go home empty-handed - he was given the global success award.

Image copyright Allsport/Getty

It's fair to say Fergie's jazzy, slowed-down version of the Star-Spangled Banner at Sunday's NBA All-Star game wasn't a hit with everyone.

The US singer has apologised for her performance. She told TMZ: "I've always been honoured and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.

"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone."

Image copyright RSC Image caption Christopher Eccleston is starring as Macbeth in a new Royal Shakespeare Company adaptation

Christopher Eccleston told the BBC he thought his northern accent had held him back when trying to secure Shakespearean roles on stage.

The actor star said there is a perception in the industry that "people like me can't be classical".

Image copyright jesynelson Instragram

Some social media users demanded Little Mix member Jesy Nelson delete an Instagram post of herself wearing her hair in dreadlocks.

The 26-year-old unveiled her new hairstyle on Monday evening, but some followers suggested the picture was offensive to black people.

Nelson was accused of "cultural appropriation" and there were calls for her to apologise.

