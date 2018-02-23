Image copyright Stephenfry.com Image caption Fry made the revelation in a video on his website

Stephen Fry is recovering from surgery for prostate cancer and said "it all seemed to go pretty well".

The broadcaster, who had his operation in early January, said on his website: "They took the prostate out," adding: "So far as we know it's all been got."

He said his family and "my darling, darling husband" were "just marvellous" and that the few friends who knew had been "very discreet and kind about it".

He added: "You don't think it's going to happen to you."

