Stephen Webb (L) and Chris Butland-Steed celebrated winning an NTA in 2017

Gogglebox star Chris Butland-Steed has announced he is leaving the show after 10 series.

The Brighton hairdresser, who has sat alongside ex-partner Stephen Webb on the show since 2013, is leaving to pursue a TV career.

Revealing the news in a tweet, he said he hopes "to show viewers that I have many more talents".

He joins the likes of Scarlett Moffatt and Reverend Kate Bottley, who have gone on to appear on other shows.

Butland-Steed said: "After 10 series, a wedding, and a helluva lot of takeaways, our lovely dogs and I have decided it's time to say a very fond farewell to our Gogglebox family.

"I've loved every minute of being on the show and will never forget all the amazing things it's allowed me to do.

"Since my wedding, it's felt like there should be a new start, so I'm taking the plunge to see what's out there!"

He will be replaced on the show by Webb's mother Pat.

What have other former Gogglebox stars gone on to?

Scarlett Moffatt won I'm a Celebrity in 2016

Fellow show original Scarlett Moffatt left Gogglebox in 2016 and went on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle on ITV's I'm A Celebrity.

She then landed jobs with This Morning, Saturday Night Takeaway, Streetmate and I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp.

Steph and Dom left Gogglebox in 2016

Steph and Dom Parker also quit the show that year and have since had their own show on Channel 4, One Star to Five Star.

The former B&B owners used their expertise to advise hoteliers on how to improve their failing hotels.

They have also appeared on the channel's reality TV show Celebrity Hunted, for charity Stand Up to Cancer.

Sandi Bogle appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017

Other notable exits from the show include original cast member Sandi Bogle, who starred alongside her best friend Sandra Martin.

Bogle left the show to try and kick-start a career in singing, but ended up as one of the housemates on Celebrity Big Brother and also appeared on Channel 5's makeover show, 100% Hotter.

Reverend Kate Bottley was a Celebrity Masterchef contestant

Reverend Kate Bottley also deserves an honourable mention, because although she hasn't left the show, since joining she has had a number of media appearances.

She is a regular contributor on Pause for Thought on Chris' Evans BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and Songs of Praise and she also took part in Celebrity Masterchef last year.

