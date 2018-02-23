Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 23 February

  • 23 February 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... New music from Janelle Monae, RAYE and Sigala featuring Paloma Faith; Everything But The Girl's Tracey Thorn says the Women's March inspired her new feminist album, Quincy Jones apologises for his recent outspoken interviews and Jimmy Kimmel talks about his involvement in the Fergie national anthem debacle.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.

More on this story