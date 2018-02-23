Number of leading ladies in film falls, study suggests
Female-led films may have topped last year's box office rankings, but the number of movies with women in the lead roles fell last year, a study has said.
Last year's most popular films in the US were Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman.
But the number of films with sole female protagonists fell from 29% in 2016 to 24% in 2017, The Center for the Study of Women in TV and Film found.
The organisation based its research on the top 100 grossing US films.
The report said: "Overall, audiences were almost twice as likely to see male characters as female characters."
In the top 100 films, 58% had a male protagonist - defined as the character from whose perspective the story is told. That's more than double the 24% figure for women. The other 18% of films were classed as having ensembles.
- Was 2017 a tipping point for women in Hollywood?
- Is it still a man's world behind the camera?
- Women account for 11% of film directors
The study also found that 45% of protagonists were female in films with at least one woman director or writer.
But films with exclusively male directors and writers ended up with females accounting for just 20% of protagonists.
The study also found that female protagonists were "much more likely" to appear in independent features (65%) than big-budget studio features (35%).
It was the other way around for men, though, with sole male protagonists more likely to appear in big-budget studio movies (54%) than in independent ones (46%).
Female characters are still younger than their male counterparts.
Male characters were most likely to be in their 30s (31%) and 40s (27%), while more female characters were in their 20s (32%) and 30s (25%).
Women were given 34% of all speaking roles, a rise of two percentage points since 2016. They also accounted for 37% of major characters - the same as 2016.
The researchers also found that, among all female characters with speaking roles, 30% were women of colour - up from 25% the previous year. Sixteen per cent were black, 7% were Latina and 7% were Asian.
There were differences between men and women when it came to genre as well.
Women were more likely to take a leading role in a comedy (30%) or drama (30%), followed by action (17%), horror (13%), animated features (4%) and science fiction(4%).
Male protagonists were most likely to appear in action features (38%), followed by comedy (20%), animation (18%), drama (13%), horror (7%) and science fiction (4%).
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.