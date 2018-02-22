Brit Awards 2018: The best pictures from the ceremony
Some of the biggest stars in music took to the stage on the biggest night in British pop.
Stormzy owned the night, winning two of the top prizes and closing the show with a blistering performance that included an attack on Prime Minister Theresa May and her (lack of) support for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Dua Lipa also won two prizes - best British female and best breakthrough - and gave a colourful performance of her anthem New Rules, which ended with a fist-in-the-air power salute.
Liam Payne and Rita Ora teamed up to deliver their Fifty Shades song For You. The former One Direction star turned up to the ceremony with girlfriend Cheryl, hoping to quash rumours of cracks in their relationship.
Ed Sheeran sang Supermarket Flowers, the closing track on ÷. His huge commercial prowess was rewarded with the global success award, but he lost out on his four nominations in the competitive categories.
Liam Gallagher performed a poignant version of Oasis's Live Forever as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.
Jack Whitehall hosted the ceremony for the first time, and arrived on the stage in an oversized padded jacket following a skit featuring Man's Not Hot rapper Big Shaq.
Kendrick Lamar was named best international male, then performed Feel on top of a glass cube containing a man smashing up a car. Parts of his song were muted on the TV broadcast, frustrating many viewers.
Justin Timberlake opened the show, joined by country singer Chris Stapleton, who appears on Timberlake's Man of the Woods album.
Sam Smith performed Too Good At Goodbyes, despite having been overlooked in the nominations.
Last year's Critics' Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man performed a fiery duet with this year's winner Jorja Smith. Rag'n'Bone Man also won best single this year for Human.
Foo Fighters won best international group and played The Sky Is A Neighbourhood on top of a mock ski chalet.