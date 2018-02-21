Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Will Ed Sheeran play at royal wedding?

Ed Sheeran has said he would be up for writing a Eurovision entry for the United Kingdom - but wouldn't want to perform it himself.

The superstar is one of Britain's biggest pop exports of recent years.

Meanwhile, the UK hasn't won Eurovision since 1997.

"I would love to write a Eurovision song," he said. "I don't know that I'd ever enter it singing it. But I don't think the rest of Europe wants England to win because of history and stuff."

He didn't expand on what "stuff" he was referring to, but presumably it might involve Brexit.

Sheeran's latest album ÷ (Divide) was a major hit around the world and was the best-selling album of 2017 in countries including Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

He was speaking to BBC 5 live before the Brit Awards in London on Wednesday. He later lost out on the award for best British male at the ceremony to Stormzy.

The UK will be represented at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon by Royal Academy of Music graduate SuRie.

