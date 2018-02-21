Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Paloma Faith pinned a rose to a member of Royal Blood

Many music stars turned up to the Brit Awards wearing or carrying white roses as a mark of support for the Time's Up and Me Too movements.

Dua Lipa, who has five nominations, and Ed Sheeran, who's up for four awards, were among those who displayed roses.

But Paloma Faith told BBC News: "The only thing I'm upset about tonight is not more men carrying white roses. I think they should have."

She pinned a rose to a member of rock group Royal Blood on the red carpet.

Faith explained: "I put a white rose on one of them, which I think is really important. Because I think men should support."

Performers first adopted the white rose at this month's Grammy Awards as a symbol of solidarity with victims of harassment and abuse.

Faith, who is nominated for best British female, said pop stars had a platform to make a statement on behalf of all women.

"What I think is really important is that we're speaking across the board for women because I have never met a woman who hasn't experienced it in any profession," she said.

Sheeran said the Me Too and Time's Up campaigns were long overdue.

"I think it should have happened sooner, but I'm glad it is happening," he told BBC News. "It's nice that people are aware of it now."

The stars were speaking as they arrived for the annual awards ceremony at London's O2 Arena.

Most artists - of both sexes - wore either white rose pin badges or actual flowers on the red carpet.

Rapper Dave, who is nominated for best British breakthrough act, was among those sporting a rose in a gesture against abuse and harassment.

He said: "This is something that's been going on and has been ignored for too long, and I feel it's the least I could do to show some support and appreciation.

"Me putting this on is a symbol of my awareness of the situation but I still feel like I haven't done enough - I still feel like there's more to be spoken and there's more light to be shone on it."

