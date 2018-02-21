Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Eason and Jenelle Evans got married last September

MTV has fired a star of its reality show Teen Mom 2 for derogatory comments about gay and transgender people.

The network said it was "ending our relationship" with David Eason, who's the husband of Jenelle Evans.

Eason tweeted that gay and transgender parents should "start teaching their kids better morals" and that he would not let his children associate with gay and trans people "or be that way".

MTV said his "personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV".

Skip Twitter post by @MTVPress Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him. — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) February 21, 2018 Report

MTV didn't say what the decision would mean for Jenelle's appearances on the TV show.

A spin-off from 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 2 follows four women, including Jenelle, as they navigate parenthood. Jenelle and David had a daughter named Ensley Jolie Eason a year ago and got married last September.

Eason's comments came in exchanges with members of the public about parenting following the mass shooting in a Florida high school a week ago. He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Jenelle told TMZ: "David didn't understand how offended people would get or how Twitter even works.

"Now that he realises his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on."

She added: "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community.... We are sorry for the comments that were made."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.