Social media went into meltdown on Sunday night when Jennifer Lawrence made a joke onstage at the Baftas.

Host Joanna Lumley introduced her on stage as "the hottest actress on the planet" to which Lawrence replied "that was a bit much".

Viewers thought Lawrence was making a dig, but speaking at the premiere for Red Sparrow on Monday night, she explained that was not the case.

"It was an inside joke that fell flat" she told the BBC.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption "Joanna and I are fine. I love Joanna," explained Lawrence after her Bafta comments.

The 71-year-old first-time Bafta host welcomed Lawrence on stage to present the award for outstanding British film.

"Who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet. Soon to be seen in Red Sparrow, it's the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence."

Looking slightly uncomfortable, Lawrence then replied "Hi, that was a bit much, but thank you Joanna."

Some fans took to Twitter, with many calling Lawrence's response "rude".

Meanwhile, one Twitter user pointed out that she may as well brand BOTH Lawrence and Lumley rude, since they were pictured talking during an acceptance speech.

But in an interview with Magic Radio, Lawrence said: "Everybody thought that I was being rude. But to be fair, I couldn't have just walked out after she was like, 'biggest movie star in the world!' and gone, 'thank you, Joanna'.

"It would have been like, 'so you agree? You think you're really pretty'.'"

Lawrence added she had emailed Lumley after the ceremony to apologise and received a response saying: "I have no idea what you're talking about."

So clearly the pair both understood the tone.

"I really just have to stop joking. Every time I joke it goes awry," Lawrence added.

