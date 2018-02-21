The Brit Awards 2018: Live coverage

Image copyright PA

It's the biggest night in the UK music calendar as Dua Lipa is up for five Brit awards including the coveted best album. The pop star, whose single New Rules was one of last year's breakout hits, is also up for best female, best video, best single and breakthrough. Meanwhile Ed Sheeran is up for four with Stormzy and J Hus in the running for three

The 22-year-old also makes Brits history. Until now, no female artist has ever received five nominations in a single year.

