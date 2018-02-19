Image caption Tigers will be the focus of one of the series' instalments

Lions and tigers AND chimps, oh my! All will play a part in Dynasty, Sir David Attenborough's next nature documentary.

Set to air on BBC One later this year, the five-part series will follow the fortunes of different animals at critical times in their lives.

Hunting dogs and emperor penguins will also be scrutinised in the programme, which has taken four years to make.

It follows the success of Sir David's underwater documentary Blue Planet II, the most-watched TV show of 2017.

"The wonderful David Attenborough will inspire audiences once again when he brings the natural world to life," said Charlotte Moore, the BBC's director of content.

She said the show would capture "extraordinary family dynamics and behaviour" in a series of "intimate animal dramas".

Dynasty is a product of BBC Studios' Natural History Unit and is co-produced with BBC America and France Televisions.

The show was one of several unveiled this week at BBC Worldwide's 2018 Showcase, a four-day event in Liverpool for international TV buyers.

Dynasty, currently a working title, was also the name of a 1980s soap opera famous for its catfights and shoulder pads.

The show, which originally starred Dame Joan Collins and the late John Forsythe, was revived last year by the CW Television Network.

