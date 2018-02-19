Music News LIVE: 19 February
- 19 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... reports some Morrissey fans walk out of a show in Scotland after he hit out at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Fergie's rendition of the US national anthem goes viral, Wild Beasts play their final ever show in London and Janelle Monae teases her first new music in five years.
Read more by TAPPING HERE