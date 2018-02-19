Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 19 February

  • 19 February 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... reports some Morrissey fans walk out of a show in Scotland after he hit out at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Fergie's rendition of the US national anthem goes viral, Wild Beasts play their final ever show in London and Janelle Monae teases her first new music in five years.

