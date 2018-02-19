Jennifer Lawrence swaps acting for activism

Image copyright PA Image caption Lawrence won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, directed by David O Russell

She's an Oscar winner and one of the world's highest-paid actresses but now Jennifer Lawrence is turning her back on Hollywood - for a year, anyway.

The Hunger Games star is taking 12 months off acting to get more "young people engaged politically".

Lawrence is already on the board of Represent.Us. alongside frequent collaborator, director David O Russell.

The non-profit organisation campaigns to stop political bribery and pass anti-corruption laws.

Lawrence was speaking to ET about her upcoming film Red Sparrow - her last before she takes a sabbatical.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several celebrities joined the Los Angeles Women's March last month

"I'm going to take the next year off," Lawrence told ET.

"I'm going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent. Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level. It doesn't have anything to do with partisan (politics).

"It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy."

Spy film Red Sparrow also stars Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Jeremy Irons and Joely Richardson.

Lawrence is already known for her political activism. She was one of the first major actresses to discuss the Hollywood wage gap back in 2015.

She also joined forces with Cameron Diaz and Adele last month at the 2018 Women's March in Los Angeles, which called for women's rights and equality.

