Image copyright EPA Image caption Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung

Guests at the Bafta Film Awards united in support of the Time's Up and Me Too campaigns by wearing black to the ceremony in London.

Some stars were accompanied by rights and equality campaigners. Angelina Jolie was joined by Cambodian-born US writer and producer Loung Ung.

Many attendees also wore Time's Up lapel badges.

They were very visible references to a push for respect and equality since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jennifer Lawrence

Image copyright PA Image caption Salma Hayek

Image copyright PA Image caption Octavia Spencer

Image copyright PA Image caption Kristin Scott Thomas

Image copyright PA Image caption Margot Robbie

Image copyright PA Image caption Naomie Harris

Image copyright PA Image caption Lupita Nyong'o

Image copyright PA Image caption Daniel Kaluuya

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lily James

Image copyright PA Image caption Julie Walters

Image copyright PA Image caption Ruth Wilson

Image copyright PA Image caption Saoirse Ronan

Follow the Baftas ceremony.