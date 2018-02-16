Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 16 February

  • 16 February 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... the Smashing Pumpkins announce a US reunion tour, new music from Chainsmokers, Muse and Paris Hilton - yes really - a new video from Anne Marie plus Courtney Barnett talks to 6 Music about her new album and we have our weekly 5 Things We Learned in Music.

