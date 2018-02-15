Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pilot show was filmed earlier this week

Cheryl looks set to make a comeback to prime-time TV after taking part in a pilot for a new BBC series.

The 34-year-old would act as a mentor on talent show The Greatest Dancer, planned for Saturday nights on BBC One.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo hosted the pilot, which was filmed earlier this week - but won't be broadcast.

Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse were also on hand as part of the coaching panel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cheryl and Dame Helen Mirren met Prince Charles for a Prince's Trust event earlier this month

The series, which currently has no planned date for transmission, is being produced by Simon Cowell's TV company Syco and Thames.

Whilst it's not certain what Cheryl's future as a presenter looks like, she is certainly no stranger to Saturday night TV - although this has been on ITV up until now.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cheryl last acted as an X Factor judge in 2015

She started her career on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 as one of the members of Girls Aloud.

Cheryl then went on to become a judge on The X Factor in 2008 and has since taken part in six series.

She acted as a mentor on last year's X Factor, appearing in the Judges' Houses segment alongside Simon Cowell.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.