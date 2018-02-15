Music News LIVE: 15 February
- 15 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... we have all the news from the NME awards in London where the achievements of women were celebrated by the likes of Shirley Manson, Haim and Charli XCX, Kanye settles his legal action over his cancelled tour and a lucky bidder could soon own a co-writing credit on a Prince song.
Read more by TAPPING HERE