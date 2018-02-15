Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 15 February

  • 15 February 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... we have all the news from the NME awards in London where the achievements of women were celebrated by the likes of Shirley Manson, Haim and Charli XCX, Kanye settles his legal action over his cancelled tour and a lucky bidder could soon own a co-writing credit on a Prince song.

Read more by TAPPING HERE