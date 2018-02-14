Alone this Valentine's? Miranda Hart is here for you
If you're sick of the sight of teddy bears and boxes of chocolates on supermarket shelves for Valentine's Day - Miranda Hart is here for you.
"I shall be on Twitter all day to chat to anyone feeling lonely," the comedian posted on Tuesday night.
The Call The Midwife star encouraged her followers to tweet using the hashtag #HartsValentineDay.
Her followers applauded her efforts and began requesting advice and sharing their own Valentine's experiences.
"I don't know the full history of St Valentine but I do know it was a feast day to celebrate love and affection, not a commercial day to make anyone feel lesser, isolated or alone," Miranda said.
Hart has not yet publicly tweeted anyone back - but she may well be messaging her followers directly.
Her idea follows in the footsteps of comedian Sarah Millican's recent Twitter campaign to connect people who were spending Christmas Day alone.
"The main rule is to be kind," said Millican. "We're all here for each other."
