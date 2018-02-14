Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Pop star Rita Ora wore a white rose to the Grammys ceremony earlier this month

Every star attending next week's Brit Awards will be given a white rose pin in support of the #TimesUp campaign.

The show's organisers wrote to the head of every UK record label on Wednesday to inform them of the plan.

The letter says performers, presenters and guests will be given a pin "as a symbol of solidarity, which we invite them to wear, if they so choose".

Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Paloma Faith are among the artists expected to lend their support.

The Time's Up movement works to combat sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Performers first adopted the white rose as a symbol of solidarity with victims of abuse at this month's Grammy Awards.

The demonstration was organised by record company executives Meg Harkins and Karen Rait, after they realised the US ceremony had no plans to show support for the movement.

They assembled a group of 12 other women in music, calling themselves Voices in Entertainment, and chose the white rose because of its association with the suffragette movement.

On the night of the Grammys, stars including Camila Cabello, Pink, Lana Del Rey, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus all added the rose to their outfits.

"It's incredible how the world is pivoting in a new direction," said British star Rita Ora on the red carpet. "The more voices that come together, the more powerful everything gets."

While the Grammys demonstration was arranged on the fly, the Brits have proactively endorsed Time's Up, and will be supplying accessories for everyone attending the show next Wednesday, 21 February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dua Lipa tops the nominations at this year's Brit Awards - with five in total

Maggie Crowe, director of events at the Brits Trust, said the decision to adopt the rose was "because of its historical importance; representing hope, peace, sympathy and resistance".

Meg Harkins of Voices In Entertainment said: "We are thrilled The Brits have taken the proactive decision to support Voices In Entertainment and Time's Up.

"This is not only an important conversation in the US but all over the world and The Brits will help focus attention on these ongoing issues."

The move comes two years after the Brits faced criticism for a lack of diversity amongst its nominees and winners.

After the #BritsSoWhite hashtag became a trending topic, organisers announced a major overhaul of their procedures, increasing the proportion of voters from BAME backgrounds, and boosting the number of female voters.

This year's ceremony sees the likes of Stormzy, J Hus and Loyle Carner up for major awards; while pop star Dua Lipa has received five nominations - more than any other female artist in the ceremony's history.

