Music News LIVE: 14 February

  • 14 February 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Metallica are to receive the Polar Music Prize, one of the most prestigious in Europe, Taylor Swift has her Shake It Off copyright battle dismissed, Skepta and Childish Gambino to healdine a UK festival plus new music from Ryan Adams and The Voidz.

