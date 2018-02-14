Worst celeb waxworks: Beyonc-yay or nay?

Image copyright Ama Scriver/ Twitter

This waxwork of Beyonce has gone viral on social media and for good reason too, because it looks nothing like her.

The figure is part of an exhibit at a Niagara Falls wax museum and has been compared to Jennifer Aniston, Dee from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and basically everyone apart from Beyonce.

She's got some competition though - here's a selection of our favourite terrible celebrity waxworks.

Adele

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

It appears the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg took inspiration from Adele's hit and thought never mind I'll find someone like you rather than making a waxwork in the likeness of the Grammy-award winning singer.

Victoria Beckham

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

Everyone knows Posh Spice likes to carefully manage her image, so she won't be happy with this impression of her.

It comes from the Louis Tussaud House of Wax Museum in Great Yarmouth, which has somewhat legendary status in the world of terrible waxworks.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

Louis Tussaud is back at it again with his waxworks and even poor Kylie and Jason have fallen victim to their designs.

The 80s power couple have been immortalised forever in wax Especially for You.

Taylor Swift

Image copyright Getty Images

Normally when celebrities pose next to their waxwork, you find it really difficult to tell which one is which.

Not in this case though - the New York Madame Tussauds didn't quite get the memo about making a Taylor Swift waxwork actually look similar to her. Shake it off, Tay...

Katy Perry

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

I don't know what happened to Katy Perry Last Friday Night, but she's ended up at the Musee Grevin in Paris looking like a completely different person.

It's only this memorable outfit from her Teenage Dream days that salvages the whole thing.

Britney Spears

Image copyright Getty Images

Britney announced her extremely successful Vegas residency was coming to an end in December last year.

So to mark such an accolade she was rewarded with this terrifying waxwork in the Las Vegas Madame Tussauds.

