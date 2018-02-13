Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar top Reading and Leeds bill
- 13 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... we have the headliners for this year's Reading + Leeds festival, plus Cardi B and Bruno Mars announces their 90s-inspired tour including UK dates, Jack White needs more wildness in rock and roll and the Smashing Pumpkins release a statement on their reunion and why their original bassist is not joining them.
Read more by TAPPING HERE