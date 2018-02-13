Entertainment & Arts

Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar top Reading and Leeds bill

  • 13 February 2018
Fall Out Boy Image copyright Tommaso Boddi

Coming up in Music News LIVE... we have the headliners for this year's Reading + Leeds festival, plus Cardi B and Bruno Mars announces their 90s-inspired tour including UK dates, Jack White needs more wildness in rock and roll and the Smashing Pumpkins release a statement on their reunion and why their original bassist is not joining them.

