Esme Wren has been named as the Editor of Newsnight and will take over from Ian Katz.

She will be leaving her role as head of Politics, Business and Specialist Journalism at Sky News to join the BBC.

Wren has worked in a number of senior editorial roles at Sky News, but started her career as a producer on Newsnight in the 1990s.

Katz left the BBC in November 2017 to become director of programmes at Channel 4.

The incoming head of news and current affairs, Fran Unsworth, unveiled the new appointment in an email to BBC staff.

She said, "Newsnight is in Esme's DNA. It's where she began her broadcasting career and we're delighted to welcome her back to the BBC as its editor.

"She brings with her a wealth of TV and political expertise, and she's worked with some of the finest names in the business."

Unsworth also thanked Jess Brammar and Dan Clarke, who have been editing the programme since Katz's departure.

Commenting on her appointment, Esme Wren says: "It is a great honour and privilege to be returning to Newsnight to lead this exceptional team of award-winning and creative journalists.

"There couldn't be a more exciting time to edit the programme that leads the way in cutting through the constant noise of political, social and global change."

"The last 12 years at Sky News could not have been better. I've been given the opportunities to grow and develop that have prepared me to now take on one of the best jobs in British journalism."

