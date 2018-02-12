Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were pictured together at the Sex and the City premiere in Germany

Molly Shannon has defended her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker after she was called "cruel" by Kim Cattrall.

The Divorce star, who plays Parker's friend on the show, said she was "supportive and so wonderful".

It comes after Cattrall publically criticised Sex and the City castmate Parker for reaching out after her brother Chris' death.

He was found dead last Sunday after going missing from his home in Alberta, Canada.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Molly Shannon defended Sarah Jessica Parker at New York Fashion Week

"I didn't read about that," Shannon said regarding Cattrall's Instagram post, "but I know, for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well.

"It doesn't really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and, like, a girls' girl."

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight from New York Fashion Week, Shannon called SJP "Hollywood royalty".

It comes after Cattrall publicly criticised Parker on social media, after she offered condolences following the death of Chris Cattrall.

Parker posted on social media, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother."

Cattrall rejected the message, writing that Parker was "exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

The actress also linked underneath to a New York Post article from 2017 about the "Mean Girls culture", which was responsible for ending the Sex and City franchise.

It didn't contain any interviews with stars of the show, but claims Cattrall had been negatively painted by Parker as a diva to fans waiting for a third Sex and the City film to be made.

It also alleged that Parker and the other stars of the show, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, were jealous of Cattrall, routinely ignoring her during filming.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon were pictured together at the Sex and the City 2 premiere.

However, fellow Sex and the City co-star, Cynthia Nixon, got a completely different message when she reached out to Cattrall, following the death of her brother.

"Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out," Cattrall posted on her Instagram - suggesting Nixon had callled the 61-year-old rather than posting on social media.

'Never friends'

News of a feud between Cattrall and Parker emerged late in 2017, when Cattrall said in an interview with Piers Morgan that she had "never been friends" with any of her castmates when filming Sex and the City.

The interview came after it was announced there would be no Sex and the City 3 film, with fingers being pointed at Cattrall for pulling the plug.

At that time, Parker responded to Cattrall's comments by saying she was "just heartbroken", adding, "that's not the way I recall our experience".

On Monday, Morgan came to the defence of Cattrall, saying he was "100% behind" her decision to call out Parker on Instagram.

Others to have weighed in on social media are actor and comedian Greg Poehler:

Author and scriptwriter Jon Ronson said he wanted to "fix the rift" between the two Sex and the City stars.

Skip Twitter post by @jonronson I'm not going to rest until I fix the rift between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker. — jon ronson (@jonronson) February 11, 2018 Report

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.