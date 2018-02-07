Image caption SuRie has twice been a backing singer at previous Eurovisions

Royal Academy of Music graduate SuRie will represent the UK at Eurovision 2018 with her track Storm.

SuRie - real name Susanna - was announced as the winner of Eurovision You Decide after a live ceremony in Brighton, broadcast on BBC Two.

She was chosen via a combined public and jury vote, and said she would celebrate with "a bottle of something bubbly and a straw".

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Lisbon in May.