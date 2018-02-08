Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nick Grimshaw gained 800,000 listeners in the last three months of 2017.

Nick Grimshaw has regained Radio 1 listeners after receiving the worst ever listening figures last summer.

The breakfast show presenter added almost 800,000 weekly listeners to his show in the last quarter of 2017.

Chris Evans's Radio 2 Breakfast Show also added listeners, as did the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.

Commercial stations Radio X, Magic and Absolute also saw the number of people listening to their breakfast shows increase.

Grimshaw's Radio 1 show pulled back to 5.72 million listeners a week, up from 4.93 million in the third quarter.

Ben Cooper, controller of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network, said he was "very pleased that Radio 1 continues to grow both on-air and online.

"We just got a record 1.87 billion YouTube views - which means more new, young and diverse audiences enjoying the BBC."

The station as a whole also added listeners, pulling in 9.84 million listeners a week in the final quarter of 2017, compared to 9.69 million in the third, and a boost to the same three months of 2016, when it drew 9.56 million.

Chris Evans also got a boost, with the biggest breakfast show in the UK gaining 80,000 listeners to take him to 9.43 million a week.

BBC Radio 4's Today programme also added to its audience, with 7.14 million listeners a week tuning in at the end of 2017, up from 7.06 million in the third quarter.

But digital station BBC 6Music was down on its record 2.43 million listeners a week.

The station lost 87,000 listeners from that figure with a weekly listenership of 2.34 million - which is broadly in line with their performance at the same point last year.

Christian O'Connell has broken the 2 million mark for the first time for Absolute Radio's weekday breakfast show.

The figures show he had 2.1 million listeners over the past quarter. The radio presenter announced in January he will leave the show after a 12 year stint, moving to Gold FM in Melbourne to present their breakfast show.

Chris Moyles's breakfast show on Radio X also saw an upturn of almost 200,000 listeners in comparison to the same quarter last year and, in total, is now just below the million mark at 910,000 listeners nationwide.

Magic saw a similar trend with their breakfast programme attracting a further 120,000 listeners over the same period with 1.41m listeners in total, and Kiss's breakfast show gained another 30,000 with 2.23m listeners altogether.

